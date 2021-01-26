Elko County virus cases decrease, vaccine locations increase

ELKO – The number of active cases of coronavirus dropped to 140 in Elko County over the weekend, while the number of places where vaccines will be available continued to rise.

The county reported 20 new cases and 38 recoveries from Friday through Monday. Hospitalizations varied from 16 to 18, and the death toll remained at 41.

Elko County and its healthcare partners are currently administering vaccine to the 70 and older population as well as those who are in the Public Safety and Security and Frontline Community Support groups of the essential workforce. Specific eligibility is listed in Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccine Playbook.

Anyone who meets the eligibility criteria may register for a vaccination at one of these locations:

Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital – serving the essential workforce and individuals over age 70.

Smith’s Pharmacy (Elko and West Wendover) – serving individuals over age 70.