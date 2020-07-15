Elko County virus cases double since July 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Elko County, where the number of infections have doubled since the beginning of July.

The county now has 275 confirmed cases. About half are active and half have recovered. There were 131 confirmed cases on July 1.

Most of the new cases reported late Tuesday night are in West Wendover. Two of the cases are in their 20s, one in their 30s, and two in their 70s.

The city of Elko had two new cases, one in her teens and one in his 60s.

“We are strongly encouraging everyone to do their part in reducing the spread of the virus by resuming social distancing practices, staying home if you are not well or if you are a close contact of a confirmed case, and wearing a face covering while in public or around others who are not in the same household,” stated the county.

The number of cases in the city of Elko has increased from 77 to 154 since July 1, and the number in Spring Creek has risen from 26 to 47.

The number of cases in West Wendover has jumped from 22 to 62 since July 1. The neighboring state of Utah reported its highest daily death toll on Tuesday, with 10.