Elko County virus cases double since July 1

ELKO – Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Elko County, where the number of infections have doubled since the beginning of July.
The county now has 275 confirmed cases. About half are active and half have recovered. There were 131 confirmed cases on July 1.
Most of the new cases reported late Tuesday night are in West Wendover. Two of the cases are in their 20s, one in their 30s, and two in their 70s.
The city of Elko had two new cases, one in her teens and one in his 60s.
“We are strongly encouraging everyone to do their part in reducing the spread of the virus by resuming social distancing practices, staying home if you are not well or if you are a close contact of a confirmed case, and wearing a face covering while in public or around others who are not in the same household,” stated the county.
The number of cases in the city of Elko has increased from 77 to 154 since July 1, and the number in Spring Creek has risen from 26 to 47.
The number of cases in West Wendover has jumped from 22 to 62 since July 1. The neighboring state of Utah reported its highest daily death toll on Tuesday, with 10.
State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn told KUTV that “deaths are certainly a lagging metric and our spike in cases one to two weeks ago is resulting now in higher hospitalizations, higher ICU admissions and higher deaths."
Nevada's death toll is listed at 612, after jumping significantly over the past two weeks.
Elko County residents are asked to keep an eye out for symptoms that may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. People with symptoms should reach out to their healthcare provider or call the COVID-19 hotline at 775-777-2507 or text or email covid19@elkocountynv.net.
