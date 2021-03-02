Elko County virus cases drop below 100

ELKO – Active cases of coronavirus have dropped below 100 in Elko County for the first time since October.

The county had a total of 96 active cases on Monday, the same day it was listed as the only county in Nevada to be flagged on all three factors of disease transmission.

Seventeen new cases were reported over the past three days, along with 31 recoveries. Fourteen patients are currently hospitalized and the death total remains at 51.

All counties in Nevada except neighboring Eureka remained above the target case rate of less than 200 per 100,000 people. Every county has a test positivity rate above 8%. Elko and Eureka were the only counties conducting a below-target number of tests.

Sixty-three of Elko County’s active cases are in Elko, 16 in Spring Creek, eight tribal, four in West Wendover, two in Carlin and one institutional. Two are under investigation.

For information regarding vaccine administration, visit www.elkocountynv.net or the Immunize Nevada webpage. The Immunize Nevada COVID-19 vaccine hotline can be reached at 800-401-0946 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.