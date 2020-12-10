Elko County virus cases remain above 500

ELKO – Active coronavirus cases in Elko County remained above 500 as deaths in the U.S. topped 3,000 for the first time and Food and Drug Administration advisers recommended approval of the first emergency-use vaccine.

Elko County reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 47 recoveries, for a total of 557 active cases. Sixteen patients are currently hospitalized.

The county’s test positivity rate over the past two weeks stands at 31.4%, compared with 22.3% statewide. The local case rate per 100,000 people over the past month is 2,135 compared with 1,912 statewide.

Meanwhile, Nevada added another voluntary, free app that tracks person-to-person coronavirus contacts, with the launch on Thursday of the Exposure Notification Express program developed by Apple and Google.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that Nevada will be the first state to use both ENX and a COVID Trace app the state launched Aug. 24. COVID Trace currently has more than 130,000 downloads.