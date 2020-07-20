Elko County virus cases rise to 342

ELKO – Elko County has seen more than 300 new virus cases in the past month, bringing the total to 342 confirmed cases as of Monday evening.
The county reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. Twenty-one are Elko residents, six from West Wendover, and four from Spring Creek.
“A previously confirmed case who was not self-isolating was hospitalized and released, and two other confirmed cases remain hospitalized,” the county reported Monday.
The new cases range in age from under 10 to over 70.
A total of 146 cases remain active in the county.
Last week, the White House designated Elko County and the City of Elko as in the “yellow zone” based on the number of new cases and diagnostic test positivity rate.
“Elko County is urging individuals to have personal accountability in doing their part to slow the spread in the community,” the county stated on Friday. Additional recommendations from the White House include:
- Wear a mask at all times while outside the home and maintain physical distance.
- Avoid social gatherings, when possible. If not, limit to 25 people or fewer.
- Do not go to bars or night clubs.
- Use take out, outdoor dining or indoor dining when strict social distancing can be maintained.
- Protect anyone with serious medical conditions by social distancing at home and using high levels of personal hygiene.
- Please reduce your public interactions and activities to 50% of normal activity.
Neighboring Eureka County reported its second case on Saturday.
The Eureka case is a male in his 20s. Contract tracing is currently underway, according to Sheriff Jesse Watts.
The county’s earlier case has recovered.
