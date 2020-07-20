Elko County virus cases rise to 342

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko County has seen more than 300 new virus cases in the past month, bringing the total to 342 confirmed cases as of Monday evening.

The county reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. Twenty-one are Elko residents, six from West Wendover, and four from Spring Creek.

“A previously confirmed case who was not self-isolating was hospitalized and released, and two other confirmed cases remain hospitalized,” the county reported Monday.

The new cases range in age from under 10 to over 70.

A total of 146 cases remain active in the county.

Last week, the White House designated Elko County and the City of Elko as in the “yellow zone” based on the number of new cases and diagnostic test positivity rate.

“Elko County is urging individuals to have personal accountability in doing their part to slow the spread in the community,” the county stated on Friday. Additional recommendations from the White House include: