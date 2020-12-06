Elko County virus cases top 3,000, with 563 active

ELKO – The coronavirus pandemic turned deadlier this week at the local, state and national level as case numbers and hospitalizations set records.
The total number of confirmed cases in Elko County passed the 3,000 mark on Thursday. Roughly half of Elko County’s cases have been in the city of Elko, one-quarter in Spring Creek, and one-eighth in West Wendover.
As of Friday, the number of active cases was 563. Twenty people were hospitalized. Elko County reported two COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, for a current total of 19.
Nevada reported 48 deaths on Thursday, marking the deadliest day since the onset of the pandemic. There have been 2,301 deaths statewide.
More than 3,100 new cases were reported statewide on Saturday, setting a new record. Nevada has reported a total of 165,628 confirmed virus cases since the pandemic began.
Hospitals continued to face strain as beds fill and overflow requires additional staff. A record 1,729 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide as of Friday.
There are still some beds available in part because hospitals like Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno have opened supplementary units to accommodate additional COVID-19 patients, The Associated Press reported.
A new unit partially activated in the hospital’s parking garage had 42 patients as of Tuesday, but administrators said they could treat up to 1,400 patients if forced to activate the entire unit spanning two floors of the garage.
The number of Nevada state prison inmates who have been infected with the coronavirus has grown to over 1,100, with outbreaks reported at several facilities, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported
Across the U.S., the surge has swamped hospitals and left nurses and other health care workers shorthanded and burned out.
“The reality is December and January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they are going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation,” Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control.
