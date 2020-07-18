Elko County virus cases top 300; one new case in Eureka County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – The number of coronavirus cases in Elko County has topped 300.

The county reported 10 new cases Friday night, while Eureka County reported its second case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Elko’s new cases range in age from teens to over 70. Five are from Elko, three from West Wendover and two from Spring Creek.

“One new case was hospitalized and released and one new case is currently hospitalized,” said a statement from the county.

The Eureka case is a male in his 20s. Contract tracing is currently underway, according to Sheriff Jesse Watts.

The county’s earlier case has recovered.

Earlier this week, the White House designated Elko County and the City of Elko as in the “yellow zone” based on the number of new cases and diagnostic test positivity rate in the last week.

Slightly more than half of Elko County’s cases – 169 -- are residents of the city of Elko. There have been 72 cases in West Wendover and 55 in Spring Creek.

Elko County is urging individuals to have personal accountability in doing their part to slow the spread in the community. Additional recommendations from the White House include: