Elko County virus cases top 500

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko County’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 500 on Tuesday, with 26 new cases over the weekend and 12 on Monday.

There were also 43 recoveries, for a total of 75 active cases in the county.

Of the new cases, 25 are residents of Elko, seven of West Wendover, and two of Spring Creek.

“In effort to slow the spread of the virus, Elko County continues to encourage individuals to practice social distancing, not socialize in big groups, wear a mask, and practice general hygiene and cleanliness,” stated the county.

Nevada officials said Tuesday that 95% of new coronavirus cases reported statewide during the last day emerged in the Las Vegas area.

State coronavirus response chief Caleb Cage said Clark County residents accounted for 931 of the 980 positive COVID-19 tests reported to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Fewer than 3% came from the Reno area.

Confirmed cases in the state topped 52,000, and 15 more deaths were reported — bringing the total to at least 862.