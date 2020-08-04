Elko County virus cases top 500

ELKO – Elko County’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 500 on Tuesday, with 26 new cases over the weekend and 12 on Monday.
There were also 43 recoveries, for a total of 75 active cases in the county.
Of the new cases, 25 are residents of Elko, seven of West Wendover, and two of Spring Creek.
“In effort to slow the spread of the virus, Elko County continues to encourage individuals to practice social distancing, not socialize in big groups, wear a mask, and practice general hygiene and cleanliness,” stated the county.
Nevada officials said Tuesday that 95% of new coronavirus cases reported statewide during the last day emerged in the Las Vegas area.
State coronavirus response chief Caleb Cage said Clark County residents accounted for 931 of the 980 positive COVID-19 tests reported to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Fewer than 3% came from the Reno area.
Confirmed cases in the state topped 52,000, and 15 more deaths were reported — bringing the total to at least 862.
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office issued a report tallying $16.7 billion in federal coronavirus funding to the state since Congress approved a $2.2 trillion rescue package to help businesses, workers and a health care system deal with the pandemic.
State Administration chief Laura Freed said almost $11.8 billion has been allocated or spent on economic relief and development.
More than $2.5 billion has gone to unemployment relief, the report said, including nearly $2.2 billion for the $600-per-week that idled workers received in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
