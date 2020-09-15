Elko County virus cases top 900, four patients hospitalized

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko County topped 900 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, as six new cases were reported in Elko and one in West Wendover.

The county currently has 56 active cases with four patients hospitalized; three in Elko and one in Utah.

There have been eight deaths.

Nevada’s total rose to 74,040 on Tuesday with 226 new cases. There were 26 additional deaths for a total of 1,482.

Nearly 400 people in the state are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the Associated Press, Nevada health officials expect to see an uptick in new coronavirus cases after President Donald Trump held political rallies in the state over the weekend.

“We’re anticipating to see a growth in cases over the next few weeks, which is really unfortunate, because, right now, we’re just beginning to experience — over the last couple of weeks — a decrease in positivity and cases statewide, and a decrease in the burden on our hospital infrastructure,” Nevada COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage said.