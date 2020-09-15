Elko County virus cases top 900, four patients hospitalized

ELKO – Elko County topped 900 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, as six new cases were reported in Elko and one in West Wendover.
The county currently has 56 active cases with four patients hospitalized; three in Elko and one in Utah.
There have been eight deaths.
Nevada’s total rose to 74,040 on Tuesday with 226 new cases. There were 26 additional deaths for a total of 1,482.
Nearly 400 people in the state are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
According to the Associated Press, Nevada health officials expect to see an uptick in new coronavirus cases after President Donald Trump held political rallies in the state over the weekend.
“We’re anticipating to see a growth in cases over the next few weeks, which is really unfortunate, because, right now, we’re just beginning to experience — over the last couple of weeks — a decrease in positivity and cases statewide, and a decrease in the burden on our hospital infrastructure,” Nevada COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage said.
Thousands of mostly mask-less supporters attended Trump campaign rallies in Minden on Saturday and Henderson on Sunday held in violation of state directives which cap at 50 the number of people who can attend public gatherings.
The Henderson event was the first rally held indoors since Trump spoke at an arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June. After cases subsequently surged, health officials there said the rally “likely contributed” to the uptick.
Case investigators have yet to trace any exposures to the president’s rallies in Minden or Henderson. Nevada Health Department deputy administrator Julia Peek said investigators “will certainly be looking at the data related to any of those events and future events as well.”
Nevada’s cumulative positivity rate — 10.2% — remains the eighth highest in the United States.
Elko County continues to encourage residents “ to take extra care in preventing the spread of the virus by staying home if you are sick, wearing a face covering while in public or when social distancing is not possible, practicing good personal hygiene, and limiting social gatherings.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
