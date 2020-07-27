Elko County virus count jumps by 40 over weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Elko County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, boosting the overall total to more than 400 unique cases.

The increase over the weekend was significant, but the number of hospitalizations decreased from four to three.

There are currently 125 active, confirmed cases in the county.

Of the new cases, 15 are in West Wendover, 13 are in Elko, six in Spring Creek and two in Carlin.

“Each case is unique to an individual,” stated county officials. “Elko County has not had any cases where an individual has had a confirmed case which has been resolved and later tested positive again.”

The statewide number jumped nearly 1,000 to 43,831 on Monday. Nevada’s death toll currently stands at 739, with two deaths in Elko County.

Populous Clark County has the greatest number of cases but the cumulative positivity rate per 100,000 people there is 2.7% compared with 6.3% in Elko County.

Esmeralda County, with fewer than 1,000 residents, is the only remaining county in Nevada with zero cases. Sixty-two people have been tested there.

The nationwide case count stood at 4.3 million on Monday, with about 150,000 deaths.

Elko County’s COVID-19 Hotline is available at 775-777-2507 or by texting or emailing covid19@elkocountynv.net Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch).

