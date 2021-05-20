Elko County virus numbers increase again

ELKO – The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Elko County increased again Wednesday, along with hospitalizations and the test positivity rate.

The county reported 84 active cases as of Wednesday evening, with 17 new cases and six recoveries. The number of hospitalizations increased from three to five.

Active case numbers were above 100 at the end of February, dropped to the 70s in early March and into the 40s by April.

Elko County’s test positivity rate increased Wednesday from 11.8% to 12.1%.

The vaccination rate remained below 20%, with 10,932 residents listed as fully vaccinated.

The statewide rate dropped below 5% this week, meeting the threshold set by the World Health Organization.

Coronavirus deaths remained at 56 in Elko County, with no fatalities reported since April.

Vaccinations are currently available for anyone 12 and older. More vaccination events are planned Thursday in Jackpot and Saturday in West Wendover, according to the ElkoCOVID19 Facebook page.