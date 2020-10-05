Elko County virus tops 1,000 mark, test positivity remains low

ELKO – Coronavirus cases in Elko County topped the 1,000 mark over the weekend as 24 new cases were reported along with 17 recoveries Saturday through Monday.
The county now has 63 active cases, down from a high of 127 on Aug. 21 but up from a low of 33 on Sept. 20.
Elko County is showing a test positivity rate of 4.4% over the past two weeks.
The total caseload in Elko County stands at 1,021. Of the 24 new cases, nine are in Spring Creek, five in Elko, three in West Wendover, and two are tribal. One new case is institutional, one in Jackpot and one in Carlin. The other two are under investigation.
By comparison, Humboldt County has had 131 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began, but is currently being flagged for a high test positivity of 8.4%.
Elko County, in partnership with Nevada Department of Emergency Management and Nevada National Guard, is providing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Oct. 9, 16 and 23. Testing will be conducted at the Elko County Fairgrounds in the parking lot on the corner of Cedar and 13th streets. Register online at bitl.ly/elkocvtest to get through the line more quickly.
Elsewhere in the state, Washoe County remains flagged due to high case rate (412.2 per 100,000) and high test positivity (8.4%). This is Washoe’s second week being flagged at the elevated risk level. This means they will be expected to present an assessment and action plan during this week’s COVID-19 Management and Mitigation Task Force.
Clark also saw small increases in cases per capita (319.4 per 100,000) and test positivity (6.9%) for the first time in quite a while, but has not crossed the threshold into having an elevated risk.
Nevada had approximately 441 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Oct. 4, compared with 1,000 in August.
