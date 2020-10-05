Elko County virus tops 1,000 mark, test positivity remains low

ELKO – Coronavirus cases in Elko County topped the 1,000 mark over the weekend as 24 new cases were reported along with 17 recoveries Saturday through Monday.

The county now has 63 active cases, down from a high of 127 on Aug. 21 but up from a low of 33 on Sept. 20.

Elko County is showing a test positivity rate of 4.4% over the past two weeks.

The total caseload in Elko County stands at 1,021. Of the 24 new cases, nine are in Spring Creek, five in Elko, three in West Wendover, and two are tribal. One new case is institutional, one in Jackpot and one in Carlin. The other two are under investigation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By comparison, Humboldt County has had 131 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began, but is currently being flagged for a high test positivity of 8.4%.

Elko County, in partnership with Nevada Department of Emergency Management and Nevada National Guard, is providing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Oct. 9, 16 and 23. Testing will be conducted at the Elko County Fairgrounds in the parking lot on the corner of Cedar and 13th streets. Register online at bitl.ly/elkocvtest to get through the line more quickly.