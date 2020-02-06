Elko County will join lawsuit against 'red flag' gun law

Hansen said she talked Tuesday with Mary Rooney of NevadansCAN.

“She told me how important it was for the counties to intervene to raise the level of importance of the lawsuit,” Hansen said. “There is nothing more important that you can do. Even if it was to be a fact that Elko would be assessed some amount of money to pay for this, we want you to commit yourselves to pay to defend our constitutional right to keep and bear arms.”

“George Mason said to disarm the people is the most effectual way to enslave them,” Hansen said, “and we are very concerned because we know that the right to keep and bear arms undergirds every other right we have.”

Lt. Kevin McKinney of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office said, “For the last 200 years the Bill of Rights has been eroded, and we need to draw a line in the sand. If this continues, we don’t know what’s going to be next. We’re going to lose all our rights. The Bill of Rights was designed to protect individuals from the government. And the government is taking that away. The state government at this point is taking away our individual rights, and so it’s incumbent on the county to step in and intervene, and I believe we should take every legal action that we can to do that.”