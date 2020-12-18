 Skip to main content
Elko County's active COVID-19 cases at 423, hospitalizations 17
Elko County's active COVID-19 cases at 423, hospitalizations 17

ELKO — Elko County reported 30 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and 41 recoveries, for a total of 423 active cases.

Seventeen patients are currently hospitalized.

Sixteen of the new cases are Elko residents, seven Spring Creek, three tribal, two from West Wendover and one institutional.

Elko County’s test positivity rate stands at 26.8%, compared with a statewide rate of 20.4%.

The case rate per 100,000 people is 2,108, compared with 2,073 statewide.

There have been 2,708 COVID-19-releated deaths in Nevada since the pandemic began, with 2,118 of those in Clark County, 389 in Washoe County, 40 in Carson City, 36 in Nye County and 32 in Elko County.

