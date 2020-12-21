Elko County's active COVID cases drop below 400

ELKO — Elko County reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and 115 recoveries over the weekend and Monday, dropping the number of active cases below 400 for the first time in a month.

Hospitalizations rose from 18 to 21 on Sunday but fell to 15 on Monday.

The county currently has 364 active cases. That’s higher than mid-November but considerably lower than the 617 cases reported in early December.

Elko County’s test positivity rate is currently listed at 26.3%, and the case rate per 100,000 people is 1,901.

Health officials in Nevada reported 2,087 new cases on Sunday with 30 more related deaths.

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services raises Nevada’s totals to 205,884 cases and 2,787 known deaths since the pandemic began.

Nevada’s two-week positivity rate decreased from 20.1% on Saturday to 19.7% Sunday.

“Unfortunately, the modest reduction we are seeing now is not expected to continue,” state COVID-19 response chief Caleb Cage told reporters, “as Christmas, New Years and other holidays ... may lead to expected surges.”