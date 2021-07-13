Elko County's active virus cases decline over past week

ELKO – The county’s active cases of COVID-19 continued to decline over the past week, while the test positivity rate increased.

There were 35 new cases and 42 recoveries, for a total of 47 active cases as of Monday. Most of the new cases were in Elko and Spring Creek. Two were in Carlin, one in Wells and one in Wendover.

Hospitalizations ranged from one to four last week.

The test positivity rate increased to 21.9% from 14.4% a week prior.

The case rate per 100,000 people also increased, from 211 to 238. Elko’s case rate is the second-highest in the state, behind only Clark County at 405.

As of Monday, Nevada was tied with Louisiana for the second-highest average case rate per capita in the nation, behind Arkansas. Hospitalizations in Nevada were up 85% over the past two weeks.

A total of 28.5% of vaccine-eligible residents in Elko County have been vaccinated. The statewide rate is 46%.

Most of the increases in COVID-19 infections are blamed on the Delta variant in places with low vaccination rates.

The U.S. Surgeon General, meanwhile, continued to waffle over whether booster shots would be needed.