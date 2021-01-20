 Skip to main content
Elko County's active virus cases plunge below 200
Elko County's active virus cases plunge below 200

ELKO – Active coronavirus cases in Elko County plunged to 156 on Tuesday, which is about half as many as Jan. 1 and one-quarter the number in early December.

The county reported 13 new cases and 94 recoveries.

Thirteen patients are currently hospitalized and the number of COVID-related deaths remains at 41.

There have been no reports in Nevada of the new variant that has spread to 20 states and has health experts concerned because of its higher transmission rate.

Elko County’s test-positivity rate now stands at 14.5%, which is lower than the statewide rate of 20.8%.

Vaccinations are set to begin for ages 70 and over Friday morning at the Elko Senior Center. For information on signing up call 738-3030.

