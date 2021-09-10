Elko County's COVID case rate tops 1,000 as 71st death is reported

ELKO – The COVID-19 case rate in Elko County topped 1,000 on Thursday, the same day as the county’s 71st death was reported.

The comparative case rate of 1,069 is higher than Clark or Nye counties but still lower than most western Nevada counties. Washoe is currently at 1,514 cases per 100,000 people over the past 30 days.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are 369 active cases in Elko County, which is still below the pandemic's peak of 560 cases in December. Outbreaks continue to be spread across the county’s population centers, with Elko reporting roughly 200 cases and Spring Creek just over 100. Carlin has 28 active cases, West Wendover 10 and Wells eight.

Neighboring Eureka County currently has the highest test positivity rate in the state, at 27.9%. Elko County’s rate is 23.2%.

Twelve Elko County residents are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

More than 30,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Elko County but only 27.6% of the total population is fully vaccinated. Just under one-third of the vaccine-eligible population (12 and older) is fully vaccinated.