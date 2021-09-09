Elko County's COVID cases 3 times higher than a month ago

ELKO – The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Elko County rose to 338 on Wednesday, which is three times the number reported a month ago. There were 112 active cases on Aug. 9.

Current hospitalizations are listed at 15 and total deaths remain at 70.

Elko County’s test positivity rate currently stand at 22.2%. The statewide rate is 12.3%.

The latest report issued Wednesday night says 27.55% of Elko County’s population has been fully vaccinated; or 32.01% of residents age 12 and older.

The Elko County School District announced Wednesday that student mask requirements would be initiated at three schools because of COVID outbreaks.

Neither Elko County nor the state appear to be providing the public with up-to-date statistics on school outbreaks. The Elko district’s website directs readers to the state’s COVID-19 School Dashboard, which hasn’t been updated since Aug. 18.