Elko County's COVID cases climb above 70

ELKO – The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Elko County increased Tuesday to 73, as 23 new cases were reported along with three recoveries.

The number of hospitalizations also increased, from two to three.

There are currently 40 active cases of coronavirus in Elko, 18 in Spring Creek, eight tribal, three in Carlin, and two each in Wells and West Wendover.

Active case numbers were above 100 at the end of February, dropped to the 70s in early March and the 40s by April.

Elko County’s test positivity rate stands at 11.8%.

The case rate per 100,000 people is 173, which is lower than the statewide rate of 225.

Elko County’s vaccinations remain just under 20% of the population, compared with 31% statewide.

Vaccinations are currently available for anyone 12 and older.