Elko County's COVID cases continue to climb

ELKO – The number of active COVID-19 cases in Elko County has nearly doubled over the past month, according to data released Wednesday.
The county currently has 172 active cases, compared with 92 on July 26.
Hospitalizations have varied over the past month, and stood at eight on Wednesday. Most of those who are hospitalized are under the age of 50 and all of them are unvaccinated, the hospital reported Tuesday in a letter to the community urging residents to get vaccinated.
Deaths remain at 69, with nine of those occurring this month.
Elko County’s active case rate has increased to 589, but it remains lower than several counties with rates higher than 1,000: Washoe, Carson City, Lyon, Nye and Mineral. Clark, Churchill and Lincoln counties are in the 900s. The rate is based on per-capita data compiled over the past month.
A total of 26.51% of Elko County residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 30.81% of those age 12 and older.
Nevada’s COVID-19 positivity test rate is continuing a two week-long decline statewide but has reached its highest level since December in northern Nevada’s Washoe County, where new daily cases and deaths continue to rise, health officials said Wednesday.
Thirty new deaths have been reported so far in August in the Reno-Sparks area, compared to five each in the months of June and July, Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick said.
Demand for testing also has exploded there and district officials can’t keep up with contact tracing, he said.
Statewide, the latest 14-day average for the positivity rate stands at 14.1%, down from 16.4% on Aug. 13 after a steep climb from as low as 3.3% in early June. The positivity rate for Clark County and Las Vegas has dropped from 16.9% on Aug. 7 to 13.2% as of Tuesday.
But in Washoe County, the 18.9% positivity rate reported Wednesday was the highest since 20% on Dec. 20. It had remained below the 5% level recommended by the World Health Organization from early May through early July but has been on a steep rise ever since.
Elko County’s current test positivity rate is 22.4%.