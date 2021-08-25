Elko County's COVID cases continue to climb

ELKO – The number of active COVID-19 cases in Elko County has nearly doubled over the past month, according to data released Wednesday.

The county currently has 172 active cases, compared with 92 on July 26.

Hospitalizations have varied over the past month, and stood at eight on Wednesday. Most of those who are hospitalized are under the age of 50 and all of them are unvaccinated, the hospital reported Tuesday in a letter to the community urging residents to get vaccinated.

Deaths remain at 69, with nine of those occurring this month.

Elko County’s active case rate has increased to 589, but it remains lower than several counties with rates higher than 1,000: Washoe, Carson City, Lyon, Nye and Mineral. Clark, Churchill and Lincoln counties are in the 900s. The rate is based on per-capita data compiled over the past month.

A total of 26.51% of Elko County residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 30.81% of those age 12 and older.

Nevada’s COVID-19 positivity test rate is continuing a two week-long decline statewide but has reached its highest level since December in northern Nevada’s Washoe County, where new daily cases and deaths continue to rise, health officials said Wednesday.