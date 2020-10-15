Elko County's COVID cases rise above 100 again

ELKO – The number of active cases of COVID-19 jumped back over 100 on Wednesday and hospitalizations increased to 11.

The county reported 33 new cases and six recoveries.

Ten of the new cases are institutional, after staff and inmates at the county jail began testing positive late last week. Of the remainder, eight are Elko residents, five Spring Creek, five West Wendover, three are tribal, and one each from Jackpot and Wells.

This is the first time the number of active cases has exceeded 100 since early September. Active cases dropped into the 30s three weeks ago and have been rising since then.

The county has conducted 500 tests over the past week, compared with roughly 600 the prior week. The current number of active cases is 124.

The number of deaths in the county remains at 11.

Elko County, in partnership with Nevada Department of Emergency Management and Nevada National Guard, is providing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Oct. 16 and 23. Testing will be conducted at the Elko County Fairgrounds in the parking lot on the corner of Cedar and 13th streets. Register online at bit.ly/elkocvtest to get through the line more quickly.