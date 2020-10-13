Elko County's COVID hospitalizations rise to 10

ELKO – The number of hospitalizations from coronavirus increased to 10 in Elko County on Monday, the highest since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations had risen from four to eight on Friday.

“Nevada continues to experience a steady increase in COVID-19 confirmed hospitalizations for the past five days. However, hospital infrastructure remains in good condition,” said a statement from Nevada Health Response.

Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Elko County over the weekend and Monday. They included 12 in Elko, six in Spring Creek, four in West Wendover, and one each in Carlin, Wells and Jackpot.

There are currently 89 active cases in the county out of a total of 1,093.

Elko County is currently exceeding one of three measures that determine elevated disease transmission, with a case rate of more than 200 per 100,000 people over the past 30 days.

“There are early warning signs that indicate potentially increased transmission” statewide, Nevada Health Response stated Monday.