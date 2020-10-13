Elko County's COVID hospitalizations rise to 10

ELKO – The number of hospitalizations from coronavirus increased to 10 in Elko County on Monday, the highest since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations had risen from four to eight on Friday.
“Nevada continues to experience a steady increase in COVID-19 confirmed hospitalizations for the past five days. However, hospital infrastructure remains in good condition,” said a statement from Nevada Health Response.
Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Elko County over the weekend and Monday. They included 12 in Elko, six in Spring Creek, four in West Wendover, and one each in Carlin, Wells and Jackpot.
There are currently 89 active cases in the county out of a total of 1,093.
Elko County is currently exceeding one of three measures that determine elevated disease transmission, with a case rate of more than 200 per 100,000 people over the past 30 days.
“There are early warning signs that indicate potentially increased transmission” statewide, Nevada Health Response stated Monday.
Last week the state’s task force loosened two measures of increased disease transmission, cutting the number of required tests per day per county from 150 to 100, and increasing the test positivity rate factor from 7 to 8 percent.
Elko County’s 14-day positivity rate was listed at 5.2% on Monday.
Lyon and Washoe counties have been flagged for elevated risk, while Humboldt County was removed from the list.
Elko County, in partnership with Nevada Department of Emergency Management and Nevada National Guard, is providing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Oct. 16 and 23 at the Fairgrounds parking lot on the corner of Cedar and 13th streets.
Community-based testing will be offered in West Wendover on Oct. 21.
Medallus Urgent Care is also providing free COVID-19 testing to anyone who would like to test. Those who are encouraged to test include individuals experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and those who have been a close contact of a confirmed case. Walk-ins are welcome. Individuals may also call 775-400-1510 or visit the telemedicine portal at www.medalluselko.com to schedule an appointment.
“We encourage every member of the community to take extra care in preventing the spread of the virus by staying home if you are sick, wearing a face covering while in public or when social distancing is not possible, practicing good personal hygiene, and limiting social gatherings,” stated the county.
