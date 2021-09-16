Elko County's COVID numbers keep rising

ELKO – The COVID numbers keep climbing at a rapid pace in Elko County.

In the last week alone, the number of active cases has jumped 50%, from 338 to 506. That is approaching last December’s high of 560.

Hospitalizations are also at a near record high, rising from 15 a week ago to 24 on Wednesday. The high reached 25 in December.

Another death was also reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 75. There have been five deaths over the past week.

The number of vaccinations has risen at a lower rate, going from 32.01% to 32.6% of the population age 12 and older.

In early August, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevadans to wear face masks in indoor public settings. The order has been largely ignored in Elko County, and county commissioners voted not to enforce it.

The rise of COVID cases in Nevada prompted an article this week in Politico titled, “Vaccine Mandates Crash Into America’s ‘Don’t Tell Me What To Do’ State.”

