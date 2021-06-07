Elko County's COVID rate remains highest in state

ELKO – Elko County’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped below 100 but the case rate remains the highest in the state, and test positivity has been rising.
The county had 70 active cases as of Friday, for a case rate of 327 per 100,000 people. That’s more than double the statewide rate of 140.
Lander County had the second-highest rate at 217, followed by Douglas at 185 and Clark at 142.
Elko County’s test positivity stands at 21.7%, which is six times higher than the statewide rate of 3.5%. The number of daily tests being done was 72 per 100,000 people in Elko County, compared with 167 statewide.
There has been little change in the number of vaccinations in Elko County, which stands at 21.7% of the total population and 25.3% of those age 12 and older. The numbers for Nevada are 34.5% of the total population and 40.1% of those 12 and older.
Vaccination among teens is running higher than adults in Elko County, according to a report by The Nevada Independent.
“Surprisingly, Elko County, which is ranked 15th out 17 counties for percentage of first doses administered to its residents at 24.8 percent vaccinated, is ranked fifth in vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds, having already vaccinated just under 9 percent of them,” stated the Independent.
The relatively high adolescent immunization rate was attributed to the work of Bobbi Shanks, chief nurse for the Elko County School District.
“She does a really great job of making sure any vaccine is accessible to her Elko teens and that she's giving the information to the parents early. She answers all their questions. That staff is amazing,” Karissa Loper, health chief in the state’s Bureau of Child, Family and Community Wellness, told the Independent.
Just over half of Elko County’s current cases are under 40 years old.
The county listed five hospitalizations as of Friday, but no new deaths since April.
Correction: The Nevada Independent article was updated on June 7, 2021 at 4:08 p.m. to correct incorrect information provided by the state Department of Health and Human Services. The Elko County School District no longer stocks childhood vaccines on site and never stocked the COVID-19 vaccine, a spokeswoman for the department said.