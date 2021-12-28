Elko County's COVID rates continue to decline

ELKO – Active cases of COVID-19 continued to decline in Elko County over the past week, and hospitalizations were down as well.

The county reported 72 active cases on Monday, a decrease from 86 cases a week ago.

The case rate per 100,000 people over the past 30 days dropped from 429 a week ago to 342 this week. The governor’s restrictions call for the level to drop below 200 before masking is unnecessary.

Hospitalizations are down from 15 a week ago to 12 this week. The number has varied between 11 and 15 over the past three weeks.

Deaths held steady at 123.

Elko County’s vaccination rate increased from 34.42% a week ago to 34.75% this week.

Elsewhere in Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Clark County’s case rate jumped sharply over the holiday weekend but there were no new deaths.

Hospitalizations increased significantly, from 552 on Thursday to 658 on Monday, the newspaper reported.

The only county currently meeting all three COVID benchmarks is White Pine, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

