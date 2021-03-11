Elko County's COVID test positivity rate drops to 6.4%

ELKO – Fewer than 10% of Elko County residents have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while the test positivity rate has plummeted to 6.4%
Test positivity rates in the county topped 30% in early December.
The county currently has a total of 77 active coronavirus cases, or about 0.14% of the population.
Four new cases were reported Wednesday in Elko and three in Spring Creek.
Nine patients are hospitalized.
There have been no COVID-related deaths in the county since Feb. 17.
Elko County currently has a case rate of 200 per 100,000 residents, compared with a statewide rate of 320.
The county’s next vaccine event is scheduled March 20 at the Elko Convention Center. Residents 55 and older are eligible.
