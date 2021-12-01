Elko County's fall COVID death wave subsides

ELKO – This fall’s surge in COVID-related deaths was more than double last winter’s surge in Elko County, according to data released this week.

While the fall death wave peaked higher in Elko County than statewide or nationwide, Elko County’s total deaths as a percentage of population is running virtually identical to state and national rates since the pandemic began.

The first surge in December 2020 and January 2021 resulted in 18 deaths during a time when coronavirus vaccinations were just beginning to become available to elderly residents.

This fall’s surge in September and October resulted in 46 deaths during a time when vaccinations were widely available to all adults. Elko County’s vaccination remained much lower than the national rate, however.

A chart produced by Elko County shows that 5% of the deaths so far in the pandemic have been people who were fully vaccinated.

Another chart shows that more than two-thirds of all deaths were people 60 or older. Fourteen percent were in their 50s and 7% in their 40s. Only 2% of deaths were in their 30s and 2% in their 20s. No one younger than 20 has died of coronavirus in Elko County.

The virus has killed more men than women in Elko County, 58% to 42% respectively. That’s a comparable but slightly lower ratio of men to women than the rates nationwide.

COVID-related deaths in Elko County comprise .22 percent of the total population, roughly the same as Nevada and the nationwide rate.

The mortality rate based on the number of confirmed infections stands at 1.31% in Elko County, compared with 1.75% statewide and 1.60% nationwide.

Elko County’s vaccination rate currently stands at 33.47% of the population, compared with 49.21% statewide and 59.4% nationwide.

