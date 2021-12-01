 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Elko County's fall COVID death wave subsides

  • 0
Covid death charts

Three-quarters of Elko County's COVID-related deaths have been among residents age 60 or older. Only 5% of the deaths have been people who are fully vaccinated.

 ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – This fall’s surge in COVID-related deaths was more than double last winter’s surge in Elko County, according to data released this week.

While the fall death wave peaked higher in Elko County than statewide or nationwide, Elko County’s total deaths as a percentage of population is running virtually identical to state and national rates since the pandemic began.

The first surge in December 2020 and January 2021 resulted in 18 deaths during a time when coronavirus vaccinations were just beginning to become available to elderly residents.

This fall’s surge in September and October resulted in 46 deaths during a time when vaccinations were widely available to all adults. Elko County’s vaccination remained much lower than the national rate, however.

Elko County COVID deaths

This chart shows more than twice as many COVID-related deaths during this fall's virus wave compared with last winter's.

A chart produced by Elko County shows that 5% of the deaths so far in the pandemic have been people who were fully vaccinated.

Another chart shows that more than two-thirds of all deaths were people 60 or older. Fourteen percent were in their 50s and 7% in their 40s. Only 2% of deaths were in their 30s and 2% in their 20s. No one younger than 20 has died of coronavirus in Elko County.

The virus has killed more men than women in Elko County, 58% to 42% respectively. That’s a comparable but slightly lower ratio of men to women than the rates nationwide.

People are also reading…

COVID-related deaths in Elko County comprise .22 percent of the total population, roughly the same as Nevada and the nationwide rate.

The vaccine maker said the large number of mutations in the newly-identified Omicron variant could make it more resistant to current COVID vaccines.

The mortality rate based on the number of confirmed infections stands at 1.31% in Elko County, compared with 1.75% statewide and 1.60% nationwide.

Elko County’s vaccination rate currently stands at 33.47% of the population, compared with 49.21% statewide and 59.4% nationwide.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko County felony arrests

Elko County felony arrests

Shaun J. Christian, 49, of Carlin was arrested Nov. 22, 2021, at 975 Terminal Way for fugitive felon from another state.

Elko Justice Court sentencings

Elko Justice Court sentencings

Nov. 16Samuel Ray Johnny pleaded guilty to one count of trespass and one count of petit larceny and was ordered to serve 36 hours in jail.

Divorces

Divorces

Nov. 12Michael Thomas and Autum Thomas, married Nov. 25, 2011

Trees, wreaths installed for annual fundraiser

Trees, wreaths installed for annual fundraiser

“Each item will have a placard in front of it that has the item number and who donated it and it will have the QR code,” said Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Executive Director Katie Neddenriep.

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentine designers use shale sand bags for shoes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News