Elko County's positivity rate dips from 7.6% to 7.4%

ELKO — Despite 17 new cases, Elko’s County’s positivity rate dipped from 7.6% on Friday to 7.4% — seeing an increase in tests from 10,633 to 11,058 over the weekend and on Monday.
Elko County reported 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 19 recoveries over the weekend and Monday.
Five of the active cases are hospitalized; four receiving care at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and the other at the University of Utah.
Of the cases reported Monday evening in the county’s press release, 10 came from Elko, six were from Spring Creek and one was in West Wendover.
Nine of the new positives were female, and eight were male — ranging in age from 0-9 category all the way up to 70 and older.
Of the new cases, one each came in the 0-9 and 10-19 age groups, three in the 20-29 category, four in the 30-39 range, three in the 40-49 group, two apiece in the 50-59 and 60-69 divisions and one from the 70 and older category.
Nine of the cases occurred in people who experienced symptoms, while eight of the cases were “unknown” if symptoms persisted.
Seven of the cases had a “connection to a confirmed case,” five did not have a connection to a confirmed positive, four were tribal cases that are being investigated by Indian Health Services and the other is under a separate investigation.
The county is now up to 895 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — currently 54 of which are active — with 832 recoveries.
In total, there have been eight deaths due to the virus — five coming from the skilled nursing facility.
Keep an eye out for symptoms that may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. People with the following symptoms should reach out to their healthcare provider or call the COVID-19 hotline at (775) 777-2507 or text or email covid19@elkocountynv.net.
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle pain or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you have any of these emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
*This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.
Mental Health services are available in Nevada at this time. Rural Clinics Immediate Mental Health CARE Team can be reached at 1-877-283-2437 and are available to support adults in Rural Nevada who need immediate mental health assistance. The Rural Mobile Crisis Response Team can be reached at 1-702-486-7865 and are available to support children and families for those under the age of 18. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (2855).
Stay informed; for more information on COVID-19 visit www.elkocountynv.net or like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ElkoCOVID19/.
Nevadans can visit https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/ for up to date information in regards to COVID-19 in Nevada. Additional information is available from the Centers for Disease Control at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
