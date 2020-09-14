Elko County's positivity rate dips from 7.6% to 7.4%

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Despite 17 new cases, Elko’s County’s positivity rate dipped from 7.6% on Friday to 7.4% — seeing an increase in tests from 10,633 to 11,058 over the weekend and on Monday.

Elko County reported 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 19 recoveries over the weekend and Monday.

Five of the active cases are hospitalized; four receiving care at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and the other at the University of Utah.

Of the cases reported Monday evening in the county’s press release, 10 came from Elko, six were from Spring Creek and one was in West Wendover.

Nine of the new positives were female, and eight were male — ranging in age from 0-9 category all the way up to 70 and older.

Of the new cases, one each came in the 0-9 and 10-19 age groups, three in the 20-29 category, four in the 30-39 range, three in the 40-49 group, two apiece in the 50-59 and 60-69 divisions and one from the 70 and older category.

Nine of the cases occurred in people who experienced symptoms, while eight of the cases were “unknown” if symptoms persisted.