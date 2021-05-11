Elko COVID numbers steady over past week

ELKO – Active cases of COVID-19 held steady in Elko County over the past week in the lower 60s, while hospitalizations dropped from nine to five.

There were 40 new cases in the past seven days, mostly in Elko and Spring Creek. Three cases were tribal and two in Lamoille.

The test positivity rate increased to 9.7%.

Deaths remained at 56. There have been no deaths in May, following four in April, two in March and seven in February.

The number of vaccinations was up slightly, to nearly 19% of the population. That compares to a statewide rate of 29%.

Vaccinations are now widely available for anyone 16 or older. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized shots for ages 12-15 this week.