Elko Daily announces marketing grants

The Elko Daily Free Press knows that our local communities, and the businesses that serve them, are one of our greatest assets. That is why we are excited to announce our $150,000 Local Grant Program. This program is designed to help our local business community double the impact of their marketing through a matching grant. The application is located at the link below, and takes only minutes to submit.

Please apply here today, and share with any impacted businesses in our community. Together, we are stronger.

