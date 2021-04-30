Elko Daily Free Press celebrates nurses

ELKO – Nursing is a demanding profession. This past year it has been even more challenging as people struggled to maintain their health during the worst pandemic in 100 years.

That's why the Elko Daily Free Press honoring local nurses in conjunction with National Nurses Week, May 6-12.

“We had the public nominate nurses: CNAs, LPNs and RNs,” said Advertising Director Nancy Streets.

More than 30 nominations were accepted online from Feb. 17 through March 17, and Streets said a panel of local judges chose nine for special recognition -- along with a tenth "People's Choice" winner.

Streets said nurses in Elko County have always taken good care of us, but this nationwide promotion through Lee Enterprises is a special opportunity to thank and pay tribute to them.

Besides recognizing the 10 winners today in this special section inserted in the newspaper, and online, the Elko Daily is also planning a ceremony titled “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care" on May 11.

The awards will be presented at 3 p.m. during the event, which will be broadcast at elkodaily.com.

