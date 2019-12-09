Elko Daily interviews Sen. Bernie Sanders

A: Let’s be clear. President Trump, and anybody who tells you that climate change is a hoax, is not manmade, is not already doing devastating harm to this country and around the world, is turning their backs on their children and future generations of this country. Climate change is an existential threat, it is a major, major crisis in Nevada, in Vermont, in America, and for the entire world. The scientists are now telling us they have underestimated the severity and speed with which climate change is wrecking havoc in this country. So you’re talking, as you’ve indicated, about drought, about dry forests, about unprecedented wildfires that have taken place in California. I visited Paradise, California, that is a horrible sight to see. But this is true in many parts of the world. Right now in Australia … Australia is burning. We’re looking at rising sea levels that will inundate coastal communities all over this world, including in this country: Miami; Charleston, South Carolina; New York City and many, many other parts of our country. You are looking at the acidification of the ocean, which means that fish species are being wiped out. You’re looking at flooding, which is going to make it harder for farmers in the Midwest and elsewhere to grow their crops and loss of food production. You’re looking at normal weather spreading disease, whether it’s malaria or other types of disease. You’re looking at the growth of ticks that are wiping out the moose population in Minnesota right now, and in New Hampshire. So anyone who tells you that climate change is not having a devastating impact upon this world is simply not telling you the truth. And I have introduced the most comprehensive climate change legislation ever introduced by any candidate for president. People say, you know Bernie that’s an expensive proposal. It is, but you tell me what the alternative is to saving the planet. And I’ll tell you this, if we do not invest in trying to stop climate change you are going to spend a heck of a lot more dealing with the damage that climate change is causing. Just thinking back a few years to Hurricane Sandy, you may remember it demolished, devastated New Jersey and parts of New York – tens of billions of dollars. You’re talking about the damage done in California right now, billions and billions of dollars. So I’d rather invest money trying to slow down climate change, work with the rest of the world to combat climate change, rather than spend trillions of dollars having to deal with the repercussions of climate change.