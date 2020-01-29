Elko Daily owner Lee Enterprises to acquire BH Media newspapers

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Lee Enterprises will buy Berkshire Hathaway’s news publications for $140 million, the companies said Wednesday.

The deal covers 31 daily newspapers in 10 states as well as 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other print products. News organizations included in the sale are the Omaha World-Herald in Nebraska, The Buffalo News in New York, the Tulsa World in Oklahoma and the Winston-Salem Journal in North Carolina. As part of the agreement, Lee will enter into a 10-year lease for BH Media Group’s real estate.

Lee Enterprises, owner of the Elko Daily Free Press, has been managing BH Media publications since July 2018.

Warren Buffett, Berkshire’s chairman and CEO, said he and his partner, Charlie Munger, have long admired Lee.

“We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges,” Buffett said.

Berkshire Hathaway is providing about $576 million in long-term, 9% financing to Lee, which Lee will use to pay for the Berkshire properties and refinance Lee’s approximately $400 million in existing debt. Berkshire will be Lee’s sole lender after the deal closes.