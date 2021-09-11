Elko Daily readers remember 9/11

ELKO – It was early in the morning, Pacific time, when news of the terrorist attacks on the East Coast broke onto television stations. Local residents watched in horror as the Twin Towers collapsed.
Children were already at school, but after-school activities were canceled. Central office staff were “asking people to be extra vigilant to avoid a copy cat situation,” then-Superintendent Allen Brown told the Elko Daily.
Two SkyWest flights had departed for Reno and Salt Lake City before Elko’s airport was shut down by the Federal Aviation Administration. Airport director Cris Jensen said a biplane ran off the runway as it was landing, damaging a propeller. No one was injured.
“Everything is in such a state of chaos at the moment,” he said.
Remaining flights were canceled, including Casino Express gambling junkets.
“This is virtually an act of war against our country and because civil aviation was used as a tool there obviously will be some dramatic security measures implemented,” said Casino Express general manager Bud Phillips.
--
Assemblyman John Ellison was a county commissioner at the time.
“If we have to take out whole countries to protect Americans then that’s what we have to do,” he said, adding that “Elko County is an extremely safe place to be.”
Sheriff Neil Harris instructed law enforcement personnel to remain where they were stationed. He said residents should make sure they have a full gas tank and plenty of canned foods.
“It’s reminiscent of the old civil defense drills,” he said.
County Manager Rob Stokes urged residents to stay calm. “We’re not closing off any county buildings,” he said.
“Cowardly Attack” said the headline on an editorial written by Free Press Publisher Dale Andreasen. “Symbols of our way of life have been attacked and destroyed,” he wrote. The newspaper printed a full-page photo of Elko’s big flag so readers could cut it out and tape it to their windows.
Residents gathered for a candlelight vigil featuring pastor Daniel Dusoleil and Elko VFW Chaplain Vic Haddow. Delmo Andreozzi and Amy Nisbet sang two songs to a hushed crowd.
“It is exciting to see all of you who came out tonight to share your compassion, your support and your responsibility to your fellow man and your country,” said Elko Mayor Mike Franzoia. “That is what we’re all about.”
--
“America has changed forever,” said U.S. Rep Jim Gibbons, R-Nev., who was chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence’s Subcommittee on Human Intelligence.
U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., called for unity behind President George W. Bush and “his commitment to use every means at our disposal to exterminate the perpetrators of yesterday’s acts of terror and war.”
Elko Daily readers were divided on whether they thought the attacks could have been prevented.
“I don’t think anybody ever thought it could happen here,” said Spring Creek resident Susan Andrae.
Retiree Barbara Johnson disagreed, saying “I think our government knows ahead of time basically what is going on …”
--
U.S. flags began selling quickly at Kmart and Walmart after the attacks. “It really didn’t matter the price of the flag, they were buying everything,” said Walmart store manager Tory Nichols.
Gas cans were another popular item.
Elko County schools observed a Patriotism Day, with students and teachers asked to wear red, white and blue. “The kids are pretty fed up with the nasty things that have been going on,” said co-organizer Dennis Giere, a speech therapist for the district. “We will show our support for families and emergency workers in New York and Washington by being proud of our country on their behalf,” added Superintendent Brown.
Schoolchildren at Sage Elementary began a “Nickels for our Nation” fundraising drive to send money to the American Red Cross.
Within a week, Elko firefighters had organized a boot drive and collected more than $15,000 to send back to families of first responders in New York City.
--
Local residents continued to mark the anniversary of the attacks over the past 20 years. On the five-year anniversary, an Elko Daily poll found that 44% of respondents were still “very concerned” that another terrorist attack could take place on U.S. soil.
“Absolutely,” said County Commissioner Warren Russell. “I believe that there are resources that have been developed by these terrorist nations that probably already exist in the United States. Also, I’m noticing that it seems like more independent groups are willing to take action.”
“I think we’re pretty well prepared here,” said Assemblyman John Carpenter. “I think that we’re much more aware than we were when that all happened.”
“Hopefully with the changes in law enforcement we’ll have enough training,” said Elko Police Chief Mike Smith. “We also have to keep the public aware. They call them sleeper cells. I don’t call them sleeper cells. I call them opportunists. They’re going to try to defeat us in the weakest link they can find.”
“I think it is a matter of when, not if,” said Catherine Wines of Northeastern Nevada Museum. “I don’t think that Elko, or this area, is in any direct danger because we would be such a small target. But the effects of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks were felt all over the county. They are still being felt today.”
--
On the 10th anniversary, the Elko Daily interviewed Brooklyn native Frank Roman about his memories of the attacks.
A retired Army veteran, Roman had started his early morning shift at the Elko Post Office that fateful day.
“That was a Tuesday to remember for the rest of my life — for a lot of people, especially the people that lost family,” he said. “There were a lot of thoughts — a lot of anger, a lot of bitterness, a lot of sorrow.”
Three inescapable things that ran through Roman’s mind, which ran through the minds of all New Yorkers and across the nation, were anger, fear and the question of why.
“That’s the difference between this and Pearl Harbor,” Roman said. “The Japanese attacked a military base, but the radical Islams don’t care whether you’re military or you’re not.”
It was anger and the desire to fight back that led Roman to try and re-enlist in the Armed Forces not once, but three times. He was disqualified each time because of his diabetes.
“There was a lot of shock. I was full of anger and wanted to know who did this,” Roman said. “I thought it was my duty to go back.”
--
This month, Great Basin College political science professor Danny Gonzales shared memories that still remain strong after two decades.
“Twenty years ago, 9/11 was one of the most tragic days in United States’ history designed to crush the American spirit and weaken our standing in the global community. We did not stand down and emerged even stronger,” he wrote.
“I ask my family, friends, and community to take pause in honoring those victims killed in the attacks. As a parent and educator, in the very spirit of American exceptionalism I also ask everyone to think of meaningful ways of how we can all bring out the best in individuals.
“One memory I want to share is the following morning after the 9/11 attack. While walking across the GBC campus to my office in Berg Hall, I recall feeling a range of emotions. I was mad, stunned, anxious, tired, and hopeful survivors would be found in the Twin Towers rubble. There was so much to process with what transpired in the last 24 hours.
“Right before I got to my office, the campus clock tower chimed the song ‘Proud to Be an American.’ I stopped, listened, cried, said a prayer, and collected myself and went to work. Whenever played, the song gives me hope, optimism, pride, goosebumps, and an opportunity to remember those victims we lost in the attacks as well as those who have served and protected our Country.”
--
Elko Mayor Reece Keener also shared his thoughts on the 20th anniversary and 9/11's lasting impact.
"The events of September 11, 2001 marked the end of innocence for the American public. A sobering and awakening exposure to the face of evil in the form of jihadist extremism. Our visceral reaction that day has been numbed only by the passage of time. The anniversary date will reopen dormant memories as the newsreels will replay the human disaster that befell NYC, the Pentagon and that hallowed crash site in Pennsylvania. Lives were changed forever on that day, as the course of history was arced.
"Forever faithful was a new generation of eager recruits into the US Armed Forces, firefighting, law enforcement and first responders that all wanted to dedicate themselves to a patriotic calling.
"One score henceforth, we will all remember where we were and what we were doing when we turned on the television to witness the devastation and ensuing confusion. Thanks be to God that we’ve avoided other massive-scale homeland terror attacks. May we be ever vigilant against an enemy that never sleeps, intent on our destruction.
"This somber day is for reverence to the innocents and loved ones that were wantonly destroyed. The grieving families and co-workers. The firefighters that rushed into collapsing buildings. The first responders that never came home. Our fallen service members. The Gold Star families that are painfully reminded of their immeasurable loss.
"Twenty years later as a politically divided nation, we should lay our political differences aside and embrace the anniversary in a spirit of unity that was rekindled in the aftermath of the attack. Please take action by making a donation to a charitable cause that benefits 9/11 victims. One group doing great work here in our state is the Nevada Military Support Alliance, dedicated to supporting our battle-injured Veterans."
--
Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said the 20th anniversary is a time for reflection.
"It is hard to believe that 20 years have gone by. The images and feelings are just as real today as they were then. In a single day, our innocence was snuffed out, everything changed. As the years have rolled on, perhaps we are all a little more accustomed to and grateful for the screening process these days. Maybe we look at things a bit differently, staying ever vigilant.
"We continue to mourn those that were lost due to this horrific act of terrorism; however, I for one am still filled with pride, recalling how patriotic and unified the nation was. Images of our great American flags waving everywhere and of course that one American Flag standing watch over Ground Zero.
"I also recall the local efforts to build our own 911 memorial, which incorporated a piece of steel from the World Trade Center delivered by the Port Authority. So much more than just an artifact, I clearly remember when that piece of steel was delivered to Elko. The feeling of how hallowed and sacred it felt ... you could hear a pin drop. There was a cold feeling in the pit of my stomach; here it was, a piece of steel from Ground Zero right here in Elko. I felt somehow connected to my fellow Americans. I am and will be forever thankful for those who protect us, our great servicemen and women, and emergency and public works people.