Elko Daily readers remember 9/11

"The events of September 11, 2001 marked the end of innocence for the American public. A sobering and awakening exposure to the face of evil in the form of jihadist extremism. Our visceral reaction that day has been numbed only by the passage of time. The anniversary date will reopen dormant memories as the newsreels will replay the human disaster that befell NYC, the Pentagon and that hallowed crash site in Pennsylvania. Lives were changed forever on that day, as the course of history was arced.

"Forever faithful was a new generation of eager recruits into the US Armed Forces, firefighting, law enforcement and first responders that all wanted to dedicate themselves to a patriotic calling.

"One score henceforth, we will all remember where we were and what we were doing when we turned on the television to witness the devastation and ensuing confusion. Thanks be to God that we’ve avoided other massive-scale homeland terror attacks. May we be ever vigilant against an enemy that never sleeps, intent on our destruction.

"This somber day is for reverence to the innocents and loved ones that were wantonly destroyed. The grieving families and co-workers. The firefighters that rushed into collapsing buildings. The first responders that never came home. Our fallen service members. The Gold Star families that are painfully reminded of their immeasurable loss.