Elko Daily wins 7 first-place press awards

The Elko Daily Free Press took home seven first-place awards Saturday from the Nevada Press Foundation's 2022 Awards of Excellence in Las Vegas.

Sports editor Anthony Mori won two awards, including first place in sports feature writing for his article on the Elko Indians basketball team. “This was a well thought-out and written story,” said a contest judge. “I especially like how they did a short feature on each of the players and how they grew into the great team they are today.”

Mori also won first place sports photo for a shot of the action at a Spring Creek soccer match, and second-place for his photo of a Spring Creek athlete’s high jump during a track and field meet.

The Elko Daily advertising team won first place in the magazine competition for the quarterly Mining the West. Ad director Nancy Streets and team members Susan Goddard, Seana Chapman and the late Carol Mott took the honors for this, along with a second-place award for the annual Health & Wellness magazine.

Streets and Goddard also won first place for special section or advertising campaign with their “Nurses – the Heart of Healthcare production.”

Free Press editor Jeff Mullins won first place for breaking news reporting with his account of a conflict between parents and school board members over COVID-19 restrictions. He also took second place for an investigative story about the declining number of inmates serving time at the county jail.

Tim Burmeister won first place in news enterprise reporting with his article on whether putting a bounty on coyotes could benefit Nevada’s mule deer population. He also took third in explanatory journalism with another wildlife-related story about the state’s disappearing deer herds.

Former reporter Cynthia Delaney won first place in business spot news for her article on downtown business owners wanting to see action from the City of Elko on waste and safety issues. Delaney also took second place for food writing, arts and culture commentary, and for her community service article about a photograph’s family stranded in Ukraine.

Toni Milano won second place honors in news enterprise reporting for her article on bail and crime reforms, and in the news obituary category for her story about Cindy Ellison.

Milano, Mullins and correspondent Adella Harding took third place in the special category of health and COVID-related enterprise reporting for their combined efforts on an article about local opposition to the state’s vaccine mandate.

Finally, former reporter Suzanne Featherston was awarded third place business feature for her story on Silver Sage Honey.

Also at the awards ceremony, slain Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German was posthumously inducted into the Nevada Press Hall of Fame, along with former Associated Press editor Tom Tait, the late Bob Brown, Steve Carp and Jane Ann Morrison.

German also received joint honors for Freedom of the Press and Podcast of the Year, in voting that took place before he was stabbed to death outside his home on Sept. 3. Clark County’s public administrator, who was one recent focus of German’s work, has been charged with murder.