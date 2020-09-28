Elko Daily wins General Excellence award from Nevada Press Association

The Elko Daily Free Press took top honors among rural newspapers in this year’s Nevada Press Association contest, winning first place for General Excellence.
“Local news is prominent,” said the judges. “Editorial is local and well written. Layout is crisp.”
Another 15 awards went to the Elko Daily, including first place for its investigative series titled “Fire Escape.” The reports by Tim Burmeister, Toni Milano and Cynthia Delaney looked at wildfire safety factors in communities with limited road access, and whether a disaster similar to the one in Paradise, California, could occur.
“This investigation focused on a vital matter of public safety. Solid work finding answers and keeping the community informed,” said the judges.
Delaney also won first place in the Business News category for her article about the City of Elko cracking down on businesses that were late on their room tax payments.
“Great story and great local reporting on an issue that really impacts the city,” said the judges. “I loved the quotes from city officials who felt strongly about what was happening.”
Elko Daily’s editor won first place for editorial writing.
“Jeffry Mullins illustrates that he is dialed into what issues are important to Elko as he pointedly tackles the local importance of a key bike path, what’s causing wildfires in the Ruby Mountains, and the reaction to a controversial cartoon from his own newspaper,” said the judges.
This was the first year the editorial writing competition included both urban and rural papers. Second place went to Ric Anderson of the Las Vegas Sun, and third to John Kerr of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who also won Editorial of the Year.
The Elko Daily’s annual guide to the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering won first place for Special Section.
Milano and Delaney also won first place in the Photo Gallery category for their combined effort titled “Boots and Banjos.”
“I love the story this told,” said the judges.
Advertising Director Nancy Streets won first place for In-House Advertising among rural newspapers.
Advertising representative Susan Goddard won first place for Digitial High-Impact Ad in the rural category.
Other local awards included third place for Breaking News Reporting, Mullins and Delaney; second place for Business Feature Story, Burmeister; second place for Business News Story, Delaney and Milano; second place for editorial page; second place for Explanatory Journalism, Burmeister; second place for News Feature Story, Milano; third place for Niche Magazine, the Mining Quarterly, Kassidy Arbillaga, Seana Chapman, Susan Goddard, Carol Mott, Nancy Streets and Lizz Todd; and second place for Special Section-Advertising, Health & Wellness.
The winners were announced Sept. 24 via email by the press association, as there was no convention this year due to coronavirus restrictions.
This year’s Hall of Fame inductees were the late Dennis Myers of Reno, Cory Farley of Reno, longtime columnist Thomas Mitchell of Las Vegas, and Nellie Mighels Davis – the first woman to cover the Nevada Legislature in the 1870s.
“Congratulations to all the NPA members who won awards in our contest this year,” said Richard Karpel, executive director of the association.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.