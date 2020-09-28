Elko Daily wins General Excellence award from Nevada Press Association

“Great story and great local reporting on an issue that really impacts the city,” said the judges. “I loved the quotes from city officials who felt strongly about what was happening.”

Elko Daily’s editor won first place for editorial writing.

“Jeffry Mullins illustrates that he is dialed into what issues are important to Elko as he pointedly tackles the local importance of a key bike path, what’s causing wildfires in the Ruby Mountains, and the reaction to a controversial cartoon from his own newspaper,” said the judges.

This was the first year the editorial writing competition included both urban and rural papers. Second place went to Ric Anderson of the Las Vegas Sun, and third to John Kerr of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who also won Editorial of the Year.

The Elko Daily’s annual guide to the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering won first place for Special Section.

Milano and Delaney also won first place in the Photo Gallery category for their combined effort titled “Boots and Banjos.”

“I love the story this told,” said the judges.

Advertising Director Nancy Streets won first place for In-House Advertising among rural newspapers.