ELKO -- Local teacher and suicide prevention advocate Lynette Vega will be the guest speaker at the May 21 meeting of Elko Democrats.

Vega was motivated to become an advocate after the death of her daughter in 2008. After years of facilitating Survivors of Suicide Loss groups, she recently co-founded Zero Suicides Elko County. The group focuses on increasing community awareness of suicide, and supports suicide prevention.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital conference room, and the public is invited to attend.

“There have been 13 suicides locally since January,” Vega said this week. Statistics show that both Elko County and Nevada have much higher suicide rates than most other parts of the United States. The new Zero Suicides group hopes to decrease the number of local suicide deaths significantly.

“People need to know that it is OK to ask for help,” said Vega. “People need to know that there are resources available for those contemplating suicide, and for those seeking to help family members or friends.”

Vega worked for the Elko County School District for 18 years teaching life skills, and, in addition to her advocacy work, teaches reading and writing at the charter school.

The Elko Dems meet the third Tuesday of each month at the NNRH conference room at 6 p.m. For more information, contact elkodems@gmail.org, www.elkodems.org, or www.facebook.com/elkocountydems.

