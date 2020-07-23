Elko District Court

——-

Wade Alan Knezovich, 53, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with one prior conviction and was sentenced to 10 days of residential confinement and was ordered to pay a $750 fine.

Erica Anne Jones, 39, of Pocatello, Idaho, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $500 in fees and fines.

July 20

Michael Thomas Boharsik, 30, of Reno pleaded no contest to attempted injury to personal property of another valued $5,000 or more and was given a suspended sentence of 19-48 months in prison, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to pay $3,995.43 restitution.

Dario Flores, 26, of West Covina, California, pleaded guilty to attempted discharging of a firearm within a structure in an area designated as a populated area for the purpose of prohibiting the discharge of weapons and was given a suspended sentence of 12-34 months in prison and was placed on probation for five years.

