Elko District Court

Judge Nancy Porter – Department 1
July 13
Kaileigh Lynn Estrella, 22, of Salt Lake City pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 12-32 months in prison.
———
Oscar Rosas, 32, of Los Angeles pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 12-34 months in prison.
July 14
Blake McCallum, 57, of Los Angeles pleaded no contest to attempted grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison, was ordered to pay $250.73 restitution, was ordered to serve 60 days in jail and pay $5,223.06 restitution, and was placed on probation for five years.
July 16
Bryan Santos Asusta, 32, of Ely pleaded guilty to attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and was given a suspended sentence of 364 days in jail and was placed on probation for three years.
July 17
Nicole Marie Duncan, 43, of Tucson, Arizona, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for three years. She was also found in contempt of court for failing to appear in court and was ordered to serve 12 days in jail.
——-
Wade Alan Knezovich, 53, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with one prior conviction and was sentenced to 10 days of residential confinement and was ordered to pay a $750 fine.
——-
Erica Anne Jones, 39, of Pocatello, Idaho, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $500 in fees and fines.
July 20
Michael Thomas Boharsik, 30, of Reno pleaded no contest to attempted injury to personal property of another valued $5,000 or more and was given a suspended sentence of 19-48 months in prison, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to pay $3,995.43 restitution.
——-
Dario Flores, 26, of West Covina, California, pleaded guilty to attempted discharging of a firearm within a structure in an area designated as a populated area for the purpose of prohibiting the discharge of weapons and was given a suspended sentence of 12-34 months in prison and was placed on probation for five years.
——-
Anne Rebecca Kufeld, 40, of Rexburg, Idaho, pleaded guilty to attempted embezzlement, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was ordered to pay $13,265.60 in restitution, and was placed on probation for three years.
——-
Michael Jared Tognarelli, 37, of Las Vegas pleaded guilty to sale or transportation of a controlled substance and was sentenced to one to four years in prison.
——-
Samantha Elizabeth Warford-Westbrook, 28, of Stockton, California, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for two years.
