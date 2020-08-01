Elko District Court

Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Dean Robert Funell, 56 of Belfush, South Dakota, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances act and was sentenced to 18-60 months in prison.

Adam Lawrence Miller, 34, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny and was sentenced to one year in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny and was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.