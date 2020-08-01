Elko District Court

Judge Nancy Porter – Department 1
July 27
Dean Robert Funell, 56 of Belfush, South Dakota, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances act and was sentenced to 18-60 months in prison.
——-
Adam Lawrence Miller, 34, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny and was sentenced to one year in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny and was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.
