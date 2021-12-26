Elko economy looks promising despite pandemic

ELKO – Last year at this time things looked pretty dire for Elko and the world, in general. Many businesses remained closed to the public and restaurants were still primarily serving to-go orders. Numerous people lost their jobs. Events that usually bring cheer this time of year were canceled. The New Year loomed with few signs of a let-up in the virus or the economic woes.
In June 2021, Elko city and county officials were working hard to help local businesses recover from the lockdown. A new “Shop Local” campaign was scheduled.
“It’s all part of the reopening/recovery process,” said Elko Mayor Reece Keener. “The city has committed $30,000 toward advertising for a shop local campaign. We are just encouraging consumers to spend dollars with locally owned businesses, particularly the non-essential businesses that were forced to close during the shutdown.”
Keener said local restaurants owners, massage therapists, barbers, cosmetologists and nail technicians suffered under the lockdown.
“They were forced to close by the government and given no resources,” he said.
Ruby Mountain Heli-Ski and its Ruby 360 Lodge were among the businesses helped by the federal Paycheck Protection Program through loans extended by Greater Commercial Lending, a subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union.
The company said it extended the most PPP loans of any credit union in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic. These SBA-backed loans were created to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We had to close down our business in early March (2020),” said Heli-Ski co-owner Francy Royer in a video put out by GNCU.org. “For us two weeks is tremendous revenue.”
Despite all of the economic turmoil, some businesses opened or grew over the past year. Allison and Jonathan Allison have run Princess and a Redneck Allison online since 2017. In November 2020 the couple also purchased Code 3 Uniforms and opened a brick and mortar shop at 180 Idaho St.
Others with small business ideas braved the uncertainty.
According to City of Elko Business Licensing Clerk Debbie Henseler, in 2020 there were 171 new business licenses issued and for 2021 there have been 177.
According to Keener, a few businesses had to close down, including Jimmy Johns.
“We are really blessed to be a 24/7 mining based economy here,” Keener recently said. “Regardless of Covid or not, the mines are still operating, they are still producing, they are still hiring people. They have been extremely generous."
By the end of the year, the Elko-Eureka micropolitan area unemployment rate was down to 2.3%. That's the lowest rate in Nevada and even lower than it was just before the pandemic.
Keener noted the fact that two fiber-based network providers are coming to the area.
“One is Anthem Broadband,” he said. They are partnered with Nevada Gold Mines. The other one is Churchill County Communications and they are building out in the downtown area to get the fiber to Spring Creek. Elko is in the bottom 10 markets of the worst broadband service markets. We are going to be catapulted into having one of the 10 best broadband offerings."
Keener talked about additions to the city that will benefit the local economy.
“We have the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints Temple coming in,” he said. “Exit 303 has already been on ‘the grow’ and that is going to provide the catalyst for more growth in that area.”
“It will result in a tremendous amount of additional visitations for things like weddings and other special ceremonial events,” he said.
Keener said the lodging tax has made a solid recovery.
“We have seen numbers that are even better than 2019 numbers.”
“When we started to recover (from pandemic restrictions), there was almost an increase beyond normal,” said Elko City Manager Curtis Calder. “We saw room revenues go way up at the end of 2020. Towards the end of summer and fall, we started to get special events back. We haven’t seen those big shutdowns.”
For 2021 room taxes have stayed strong, according to Calder. City staff are still compiling the data from the year.
Calder said ARPA will help the tourism industry further. Elko entities that receive room tax revenue -- such as the Elko Convention Center, the City of Elko, Fair Board and others -- will be able to make up for their revenue loss from 2020.
“Everybody should be made at least whole,” Calder said.
“We have $27.5 million of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding,” Keener said. “It’s designed for infrastructure. We are going to try to use that money to really key things up for future development. We’ve been short on housing units, they just can’t build them fast enough. That will open up more opportunities for builders at higher elevation areas.”
He said about 600 acres will open up for development near Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, located on a hill at 1700 Stitzel Road.
According to Calder, the Elko City Council carved out $18 million of those funds for water infrastructure projects.
Keener also talked about a new apartment building going up near the hospital and another on Manzanita.
“We haven’t seen any new apartments for a few years,” he said. “Looking at the November 2021 permits for the City of Elko Building Department, in 2020 through November, they issued 359 permits and this year through November 2021 they have issued 404 permits."
Some of those might be for remodels or signs, he added.
However, Keener pointed out that 72 permits were issued for single family residences in 2020 and 98 have been issued for 2021.
Keener also mentioned the new community hospital. He said it will provide another resource and competition in local health care, which is good for consumers.
Nonprofit organizations were still hurting from the crisis this year, but local business owners, including automobile sellers, banded together last year and this year to raise funds for community organizations. This year the group raised $32,800.
The Elko Convention Center was able to host a regular “Festival of Trees” in early December of this month. The event raised $31,110, according to ECVA Executive Director Katie Neddenriep. Funds will be donated to Community Foundation of Elko County, Elite Futbol Club, Elko Hockey Association and Zero Suicides Elko County.
Calder said that the airline industry was hit hard, which is part of the reason SkyWest is ending its mid-day flight here.
“According to them, between January and October, they lost $1 million on the Elko route,” Calder said. “Elko is a business market and people were working at home doing Zoom meetings, not flying as much. When Newmont was here, they had people flying to Denver all the time to the corporate headquarters. That is not happening as much.”
Calder said he and the City Council are working on a minimum revenue guarantee to help the airline stay with the community.
Calder said City offices have been impacted daily by Covid from an operational perspective.
“In every department we have had people getting sick. If someone gets a normal cold, that triggers the testing requirement,” he said.
Employees cannot be in the office until their tests come back negative.
“Fifty percent of the people that are sick are coming back positive with Covid. If they do come back positive, we lose them for a minimum of 10 days.”
The City manages the cemetery. The upsurge in deaths has kept them busy, but they have maintained services.
“We will be as happy as anybody else when the pandemic is officially over.”
