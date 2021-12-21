 Skip to main content
Elko-Eureka counties have lowest unemployment in Nevada

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada is ending the year on a positive note as having the lowest percentage of unemployed residents in the state.

Elko County has even lower unemployment than before the coronavirus pandemic. The November rate was listed at 2.3%, slightly below the pre-COVID rate of 2.5%.

Combined with Eureka County’s 2.1%, the Elko Micropolitan Area currently has less unemployment than any other region in Nevada. Washoe County was listed at 2.9% in November, Carson City 3.3% and Clark County 6.3%.

Elko County’s rate briefly climbed above 8% near the start of the pandemic in 2020, then dropped to 4% in February 2021 and has been declining since then.

The statewide jobless rate declined in November but remains the second highest in the nation at 6.8%. The only state with a higher percentage of unemployed is California at 6.9%.

Nevada added 2,600 jobs in November.

The labor force in Nevada is currently 1,549,196 people, which is 3,154 fewer than October 2021, but up 40,094 since November 2020.

Still, fewer people are working now than before the pandemic when the labor force was more than 1.58 million.

Elko County had 334 more workers in November 2021 than a year earlier. Humboldt County was down by 191 workers, Lander down 61, and White Pine down 151.

Unemployment Insurance claims saw an increase in November, with claims totaling 10,087, a 54.6 percent increase from October, DETR reported.

“November’s report shows Nevada’s ongoing recovery from the COVID recession,” said David Schmidt, the department's chief economist. “Nevada’s job growth over the month was slower than in recent months and remains at roughly 95 percent of pre-recession employment.”

