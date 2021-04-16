Elko events return following a year of cancellations

Last year the event was one of the few that was able to take place because it was outside. More than 70 vendors set up booths.

“We should have about the same number or more this year,” coordinator Tess King said.

Local vendors Deb Finley and Mica Johnson are attending. Finley is a ceramic artist and Johnson makes artisan jewelry.

“We are having some new vendors coming in from Reno,” King said. “There is a new apron vendor who does artwork on aprons. There also may be a handmade licorice seller.”

The Art Club is still looking for an entertainment venue and volunteers. Call 385-1626 for details.

Silver State Stampede

The annual Silver State Stampede, Nevada’s oldest and most respected rodeo, is returning this year. The event will take place July 9-11 at the Elko County Fairgrounds. This will be the 109th year of the rodeo.

The Stampede was a “go” last summer, in part because it is an outdoor event.

The rodeo was begun by G.S. Garcia, a well-known local bit and saddle maker. It is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event.