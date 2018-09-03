ELKO — The Elko County Fair Board is investigating the failure of a Ferris wheel chair at the Elko County Fairgrounds on Friday evening, and will consider whether a carnival will be part of the Fair’s offerings in future years.
At approximately 8 p.m. a seat on a Ferris wheel owned and operated by Funtime Amusements from Payette, Idaho, became partially detached while the machine was in operation. The seat was unoccupied and there were no injuries. Guests were evacuated from the ride and the ride was shut down for the rest of the evening.
The Elko city fire marshal allowed the ride to re-open the following day, after the operator repaired the damaged chair.
“This incident is disturbing to us as volunteers and as people who love the Fair,” said Fair Board member Dawn Leyva. “We request the city fire marshal inspect the carnival every year before it opens specifically to avoid something like this happening. We are looking hard at our contract with Funtime and will be discussing this at our post-Fair board meeting to see if this is a relationship we want to continue. We’re just glad nobody was hurt.”
A Funtime representative was not immediately available for comment on Labor Day.
According to the Fair Board, Nevada law does not require that carnival equipment be inspected by the state after setup at each venue — nor does it require a safety certification of carnival operators.
“Neither the Fair nor the city fire marshal are qualified to inspect the mechanical safety of the carnival equipment,” said Leyva. “We are forced to depend on the safety record of the contractor, and Funtime has had a solid safety record in the past, both with us and with the other events with whom they contract. There is a first time for everything and, unfortunately, that incident happened here.”
The Fair Board has reported the incident to the Nevada State Fire Marshal, and will support changes in state law that would require an annual safety certification and inspection of all carnivals operating in the state.
The Elko County Fair is Elko County’s longest running family event, celebrating its 98th year this year. The carnival has been part of the event off and on for many years.
In addition to the carnival, the Fair features horse racing, home arts competitions, 4-H competitions and market animal sales, a family fun area, dances, stock horse contests and more. The Fair is operated by an all-volunteer board of directors as well as hundreds of additional volunteers during the event.
The carnies are usually strung out on drugs and their rides have always looked sketchy. I do not let my son on any of their rides and have noticed a huge decline in people going to any carnival that comes here to town.
My lityle sister and cousin were on the ride at the time of the event that happened that night. I heard a werid noise and look up to see the chair on the right side break. My sister and cousin said that when they stoped the ride ot had made the set shift forword and that they had to lean back in order to not fall out. I dont know what to thing about this but i fo like the carnaval but not if were not going to be safe
Quote, According to the Fair Board, Nevada law does not require that carnival equipment be inspected by the state after setup at each venue -- nor does it require a safety certification of carnival operators.
WHY NOT???
