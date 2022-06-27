Elko Family Medical and Dental Center renovated

ELKO -- The Elko Family Medical and Dental Center building has gone through an amazing transformation over the last three years. Many longtime residents remember this simply as “the clinic.” Located at 762 14th Street, the health center operated by Nevada Health Centers has been able to not only beautify the existing building but also make the space more functional by expanding the lobby and waiting areas, adding larger exam rooms and overhauling the dental care area. A new full-service pharmacy is also expected to open in 2023 and will offer patients access to medications with onsite pharmacists and technicians.

This renovation project was made possible by community partners and local residents whose generous donations and financial contributions to the Elko capital campaign have made the three-phase project a success. Major contributors to the campaign include:

The William N. Pennington Foundation

Elko County

Nevada Gold Mines

City of Elko

Cashman Family foundation

Jerritt Canyon Gold

Additionally, newly awarded funding from the City of Elko American Rescue Plan Act grant will allow for further service enhancements in the upcoming months related to Behavioral/Mental Health Services. The expansion of our behavioral health program, including the launch of in-person services at the Elko Family Medical and Dental Center, marks an important step in addressing the local mental health crisis. Behavioral health services will address both a patient’s mind and body including mental and behavioral stability to improve their overall well-being and quality of life. A new behavioral health provider is expected to be available by the end of the year following completion of the renovation project.

