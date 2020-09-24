 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko Family Medical & Dental Center offering flu shots
0 comments
top story

Elko Family Medical & Dental Center offering flu shots

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nevada Health Centers flu clinic
NEVADA HEALTH CENTERS

ELKO – Elko Family Medical & Dental Center will be offering flu shots during a drive-up vaccine clinic on Wednesday, October 7, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The health center is located at 762 14th Street. This drive-up clinic will be held in the parking lot off of Cedar Street.

Immunizations are available for those six months and older on a first come, first served basis. No appointment is necessary.

Those who wish to participate should bring a copy of their insurance card, Medicare card or Medicaid card.

For those without insurance, the cost is $18 for those six months to 64 years and $53 for those 65 and older for a high dose immunization. In alignment with national immunization standards for a stronger immune response, high dose is used on those 65 years and older.

No appointment is necessary for this drive-up clinic, but for those unable to attend, flu shots are available by making an appointment at 775-738-5850.

Nevada Health Centers’ mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. We accept most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare and offer a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: “I hope President Trump gets a vaccine for (COVID-19)”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News