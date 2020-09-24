Elko Family Medical & Dental Center offering flu shots

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko Family Medical & Dental Center will be offering flu shots during a drive-up vaccine clinic on Wednesday, October 7, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The health center is located at 762 14th Street. This drive-up clinic will be held in the parking lot off of Cedar Street.

Immunizations are available for those six months and older on a first come, first served basis. No appointment is necessary.

Those who wish to participate should bring a copy of their insurance card, Medicare card or Medicaid card.

For those without insurance, the cost is $18 for those six months to 64 years and $53 for those 65 and older for a high dose immunization. In alignment with national immunization standards for a stronger immune response, high dose is used on those 65 years and older.

No appointment is necessary for this drive-up clinic, but for those unable to attend, flu shots are available by making an appointment at 775-738-5850.

Nevada Health Centers’ mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. We accept most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare and offer a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured.

