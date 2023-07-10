ELKO — Great Basin College, with the support of the Elko Federal Credit Union, will launch an online therapy platform to provide students access to telehealth sessions with licensed mental health counselors.

“At GBC, we understand the need for access to mental health resources,” said Amber Donnelli, Associate Vice President for Faculty Success. “This funding from EFCU will allow students to have counseling sessions, access to licensed professionals, and will help to fill the gap in resources that are desperately needed.”

Services will include individual counseling sessions, self-help resources, and more. The program is scheduled to launch during the Fall 2023 semester.

“Recognizing a need for additional mental health, EFCU management and our Board of Directors are committed to furthering access to specialized resources in our community,” said Todd Sorenson, EFCU Chief Executive Officer. “This commitment to GBC is meaningful to the students as well as community members.”

“The gift from EFCU could not come at a better time! It dovetails perfectly with the Mental Health First Aid training that GBC is offering,” said Gail Rappa, Mental Health Coordinator for the GBC Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) grant.

GBC received a SAMHSA grant to cover the cost of the MHFA training. Normally a $170 training, Mental Health First Aid training at GBC is free to students and employees.

“The Mental Health First Aid training helps folks better identify mental health concerns in themselves and others, with the intention to encourage those in need to get professional help,” said Rappa. “With the new telehealth option for our GBC students, we now have a safe place to send those students who need additional support.”

Great Basin College, “The Gold Standard in the Silver State”, celebrates students while offering associate and bachelor’s degrees in academic, career, and technical education areas. GBC serves students enrolled online from across the country and on campuses and centers across 86,500 square miles, two time zones, and 10 of Nevada’s largest counties.

Branch campuses also serve the communities of Battle Mountain, Ely, Pahrump, and Winnemucca. Satellite centers are located in nearly 20 communities across rural Nevada. We border Arizona, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, and California.