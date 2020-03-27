Elko Federal Credit Union provides 1-on-1 service via Remote Teller Machines

ELKO -- Elko Federal Credit Union recently introduced its Remote Teller machines at both branch locations as part of its ongoing commitment to serving through innovation. But the timing of the technology launch, as it happens, was remarkable, putting in place just the right kind of technology needed to help the credit union continue to deliver personal member service through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Remote Teller machines provide the same teller functions members can access in the branch via a real-time video connection. They also provide traditional ATM functions. This provides EFCU members a safe and efficient way to obtain the financial services and assistance they need throughout the pandemic.

Because an EFCU member service representative is connected via video, they can verify identity and members can conduct a greater range of transactions, including making withdrawals without a debit card, making deposits without a deposit slip or envelope, transferring funds, cashing checks, making loan payments, and getting answers to questions.

Because of the unique circumstances brought on by the economic and social restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, EFCU is seeing a surge in its Remote Teller usage as members readily adapt to the new technology for accessing accounts and services.

“We’re just happy we had the technology already in place so that our members can use it now, when they need it most,” noted Elko Federal Credit Union CEO John Kelly. “We love interacting face to face with our members, and our Remote Teller technology allows us to keep doing that, just in a new and different way. We’re finding that giving our members a self-service option like this is making a huge difference for our members, who are loving the ease, convenience and service we’re offering through this technology.”

