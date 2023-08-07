ELKO — As the laid-back days of summer transition into back-to-school season, many families will struggle with managing the associated costs. Families spend hundreds of dollars on each student yearly, from notebooks and other supplies to clothes and technology. Understanding the burden this places on the community it serves, Elko Federal Credit Union has announced the return of Cuts for Kids, an enthusiastically received community outreach program launched in 2022.

EFCU’s Cuts for Kids provides free haircuts for local students returning to school. EFCU partners with local salons and barbershops to provide professional styling services for pre-k through eighth-grade students. This year’s Cuts for Kids program will invite families to stop by the Elko branch to pick up vouchers during the month of August. With the vouchers, families within the credit union’s service area can secure free haircuts for up to two students per family on a first come, first served basis.

Local salons partnering with EFCU currently include Sand + Sagebrush Salon and Spa, TNT Hair & Nail Salon, Carry On With Style Salon & Spa, Downtown Barbershop, Made 2 Fvde, and JCPenney Salon. The salons will provide limited slots for scheduling professional styling services from August 14-26.

“Cuts for Kids is an outreach program that generated a lot of excitement last year,” says EFCU Marketing and Community Relations Manager Vanessa Marin. “As costs for so many goods and services continue to rise, we knew that we simply had to bring this program back to help as many families as possible. We’re glad that our Cuts for Kids program can help alleviate some back-to-school costs and help instill self-confidence in students as they begin their new school year.”

For more information about Cuts for Kids, visit elkofcu.org/cuts-for-kids.