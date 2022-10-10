Elko Federal Credit Union’s first annual Cuts for Kids a 'huge success'

ELKO -- Elko Federal Credit Union partnered with Elko’s Mix 96.7, BIG Country 103.9, and KOOL 94.5 FM to launch a new annual event called Cuts for Kids.

The event provided nearly 300 free haircuts to children from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade as they prepared for going back to school.

The event was made possible through seven local salons and barbershops: Carry On With Style Salon & Spa, Sand and Sagebrush Salon and Spa, Downtown Barbershop, Blazing Scissors, The Babe Cave, Elko JCPenney Salon, and TNT Hair and Nail Salon.

"When a community comes together, we can accomplish anything," said Todd Sorenson, CEO of EFCU. “With Cuts for Kids, EFCU was able to partner with so many great businesses and people to make a difference. We can’t thank them enough."

"'Look good, feel good’, right," he said. "And we wanted to provide that opportunity to these kids. We are already planning ways to make this event bigger and better next year.”

Founded in 1960 in its namesake of Elko, Nevada, Elko Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with approximately 16,000 members and $260 million in assets.